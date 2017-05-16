Rakitic hoping for Real slip-up

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic insisted title favourites Real Madrid are still capable of slipping up in the final week of the LaLiga season.

Four points from their remaining two matches will guarantee Real the title at Barcelona’s expense.

Both sides won 4-1 on Sunday night – Real at home to Sevilla and Barcelona at Las Palmas – as the Catalans remained top of LaLiga.

But Real have a game in hand, away to out-of-sorts Celta Vigo tomorrow night.

Then, on the final day of the season next Sunday, Real visit Malaga and Barcelona entertain Eibar.

Barcelona would win the title if the two sides finish level on points as Luis Enrique’s side have the better head-to-head record from their two games this season.

“Of course Real Madrid can still slip up in Vigo or Malaga,” Rakitic was quoted by Marca after Los Blancos had beaten fourth-placed Sevilla, on paper their toughest opponent.

“Those are two difficult stadiums to play in.

“What we have to do is rest and focus on what we can do, which is to prepare for Sunday’s match as best we can

“We’ll wait for a mistake and hopefully that’ll happen on Wednesday, but we are Barcelona and what we have to do is focus on ourselves.”

Neymar scored his fourth Barcelona hat-trick and Luis Suarez his 36th goal of the season as plucky Las Palmas were eventually blown away.

Suarez said: “We did our job which was to win our game.

“This forces Real Madrid to win theirs from here on in and it now depends on what they do.

“The important thing at this point of the season is the result rather than anything else.

“We wanted to have a strong run of form going into the last part of the season and we cannot afford to lose a single game.”