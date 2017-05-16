Football news

Malaga defender Martin Demichelis has announced his retirement from professional football.

The 36-year-old Argentina international confirmed at an emotional press conference yesterday morning that he is bringing an end to his 17-year career in the game.

Demichelis, who played the final 12 minutes of Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Real Sociedad, will now have the chance to bid farewell to Malaga fans during next Sunday’s season-ending home clash with Real Madrid at La Rosaleda.

He said: “I hope to talk from the heart. The day that unfortunately comes to us all has arrived for me, the end has come.”

Bulgaria skipper accused of racism

Brazilian defender Elidiano Marques has claimed he was the victim of a racial abuse from Bulgaria captain Svetoslav Dyakov during a Bulgarian second division match on Saturday.

“I want people to know what kind of person is the captain of the Bulgarian national team,” Marques said following his team Oborishte’s 1-1 draw at champions Ludogorets’s second team.

“Monkey, you’re coming from the forest in Brazil to pretend here you’re a human...’ that’s what Dyakov told me,” Marques said.

Dyakov and Ludogorets, who won their sixth successive Bulgarian league title 10 days ago, have vigorously denied the allegations.

Lavezzi apology over offensive pic

Ezequiel Lavezzi has issued an apology after a photograph of the Argentina international pulling a face to mimic Chinese characteristics went viral on social media.

Lavezzi, who joined Hebei CFFC from Paris St Germain in a multi-million dollar deal last year, was pictured making the gesture while in team uniform, and both the player and the club released statements in an attempt to diffuse the situation.

“Per the request of the Chinese Super League, we took the official photos for the season,” Lavezzi said.

“We were given instructions by the official photographer and I was trying to make some interesting photos by making some funny faces, which would be used afterwards for entertainment purposes.

“I had no intention of insulting the Chinese people.”

SPAL’s Semplici pens new deal

Leonardo Semplici has been rewarded with a new two-year contract for guiding SPAL into Serie A after a 49-year absence.

The Ferrara-based club, for whom ascension to the Italian top flight was confirmed on Saturday, have placed their trust in Tuscan coach Semplici until the summer of 2019.

A statement published on spalferrara.it announced new deals for Semplici and five members of his backroom staff.

SPAL, in their original incarnation, were relegated from Serie A in 1968 and had to reform after suffering a second bankruptcy five years ago.

West Brom to probe crowd trouble

West Bromwich Albion will investigate crowd disturbances that occurred during Friday’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea after media reports said that West Midlands Police arrested nine men for misconduct.

Several West Brom supporters are alleged to have ignored club warnings and illegally sold their home-end tickets to visiting Chelsea fans with clashes erupting after Michy Batsuhayi scored the title-clinching goal in the 82nd minute.

“We made it plain with our warnings before the game that any of our supporters who could be traced selling on tickets to visiting supporters faced sanctions from the club,” chief executive Martin Goodman said.

Silva to discuss Hull City future

Hull City manager Marco Silva in unsure of his stay at the relegated club and will meet with chairman Assem Allam before the final game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Hull’s record of one loss in eight league home matches under Silva, who replaced Mike Phelan in January, was negated by their failure to win an away league match since August.

“We will talk in the next few days. We will talk before the Tottenham match. We’ll see (if I will be manager next season),” Silva said.

“I have enjoyed these four months in the Premier League. That was one target I had in my career, and we tried to do our best. Now is time to be calm and see what is best.”