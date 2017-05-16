€3.5m investment in San Ġwann water plant

Aquani producers Nibe Beverages today officially inaugurated their new 5,100 square metre factory and offices in San Ġwann.

The €3.5 million investment means Nibe will produce and market new 10Ltr, 5Ltr, 2Ltr and 0.5Lt0r water bottles, which will be sold locally and to export markets in North Africa.

Pierre Farrugia, managing director of Nibe Beverages, said: “Today the company reached another important milestone and I am satisfied that thanks to this investment we will be able to increase production of the products we currently sell and also add new products to our portfolio."

Hydrologist Marco Cremona, a consultant to NIBE for the past 14 years, added: “This company has always focused on processes that do the least possible damage to the environment and its objective is to continue investing in innovation in order to achieve this important objective. In fact, the electricity consumption levels are very low, less than two units of electricity for every 1,000 litres of finished product, and we are currently working on an innovative project with the aim to stop using ground water altogether as a raw material."