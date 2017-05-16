Advert
Suspension of listing and trading of 6pm securities extended

The Malta Financial Services Authority has extended the suspension of the listing and trading of 6pm Holdings securities up to May 29.

In a statement on the Malta Stock Exchange this morning, the MFSA said the suspension - of MT0000350109 Ord 20p and MT0000351206 5.1% Unsecured Bonds €2,025, was originally dated May 2.

During a general meeting on April 27, 6pm shareholders had unanimously approved a resolution for the discontinuance of the listing of the company’s issued share capital on the official list of the Malta Stock Exchange.

