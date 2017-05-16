Money market report for the week ended May 12
ECB monetary operations
On May 8, 2017, the European Central Bank announced its weekly main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on May 9 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €13.68 billion, €0.75 billion lower than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.
On May 10, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.04 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 1.41 per cent.
Domestic Treasury bill market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 28-day and 182-day bills for settlement value May 11, maturing on June 8 and November 9, respectively. Bids of €20 million were submitted for the 28-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €2 million, while bids of €50 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €5 million. Since €4 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €3 million, to stand at €224 million.
The yield from the 28-day bill auction was -0.350 per cent, unchanged from bids with a similar tenor issued on February 23, representing a bid price of €100.0272 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was -0.290 per cent, down by four basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on April 27, representing a bid price of €100.1468 per €100 nominal.
During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.
Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on August 17 and November 16, respectively.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.