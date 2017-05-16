Company briefs

Kindred Group’s Legal and Compliance (previously Unibet Group) secured three prestigious awards at the Global Regulatory Awards hosted by Gambling Compliance in London, recently.

Kindred Group has been a leader in the online gambling industry for the past 20 years. The company has led the industry in using technology to increase compliance levels while maintaining a positive user experience by implementing e-verification systems and developing their proprietary PS-EDS (Player Safety Early Detection System) product.

The group is also exploring howartificial intelligence can be used to further improve within areas such as detecting signs of problem gambling.

In London, the Kindred Group was nominated in nine out of 11 categories.

Kindred Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap, and is one of Europe’s largest online gambling operators.

New board game Valletta

The Malta Tourism Authority’s German office has recently initiated a cross marketing cooperation with renowned German board game company Hans im Glück to create a board game based on Valletta.

The aim of the game, aptly titled Valletta, is for players to perform as the builders who constructed the city of Valletta. They have to prove their skills but, at the same time, stay on the good books of the city’s architect, Francesco Laparelli, and the Order of the Knights of St John.

In order to provide the islands with more promotion, the MTA’sGerman office designed a flyer presenting Valletta as a unique city trip destination and which provides further information relating to the city. This is enclosed within the game boxes. There are also French and English versions of the game.

Malta Tourism Authority CEO Paul Bugeja said the board game by such a renowned producer is an excellent way to further the Maltese islands’ exposure in the German market.