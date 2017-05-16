Watch: How an indie band shocked America (ARTE)
Two boys, raised by family of Mormons, make it to top of the industry
Is Arcade Fire a bigger deal than Eminem or Lady Gaga?
This is what many Americans discovered to their shock during the 2011 Grammy Awards. But how did two kids raised in Texas by a family of Mormons manage to get one of the highest music industry awards?
