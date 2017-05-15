During World War II, a number of women worked as telephone operators at Lascaris Operations Room in Valletta.

One of the less researched areas of World War II is the contribution women provided in the social, administrative, operational and logistical fields for Malta’s civil and military administration.

Mabel Strickland is perhaps the most famous female personage in Malta during WWII. However, there were a lot of other personalities who played an important role during the war.

The war also brought along great social change, even if it was in some cases temporary.

World War II researcher Simon Cusens will this evening be delivering a talk entitled Maltese Women in WWII.

The talk will highlight the women’s dedication and reliability during the war.

Cusens conducted research on wartime women’s history for his Master of Arts dissertation within the Institute of Maltese Studies at the University of Malta. The author plans to publish his study, the first academic work on this topic.

