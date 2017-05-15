Band Adriatica

Artistic director Renzo Spiteri

The first edition of the Malta World Music Festival is being organised by Arts Council Malta this week.

MWMF will celebrate the beauty of cultural diversity and the fusion of music traditions emerging through dialogue between multi-ethnic societies developing across the Mediterranean, Europe and the world.

It will feature talented artists from Malta, Algeria, France, Finland, Jordan, Italy and Gambia. Vibrant music is only one of the many reasons to visit MWMF.

Line-up

Friday: 8pm – Brodu (Malta); 9pm – Tsuumi Sound System (Finland); 10.15pm – Tiwiza (Algeria/France).

Saturday: 8pm – The Khoury Project (Jordan); 9pm – Sona Jobarteh (Gambia); 10.15pm – BandAdriatica (Italy)

MWMF is being held at Fort St Elmo on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased from the Manoel Theatre booking office (Monday to Friday 10am to 1pm; 5 to 7pm; Saturday 10am to 1pm); online at www.teatrumanoel.com.mt; by e-mail: [email protected] or by calling 2124 6389.