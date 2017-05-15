Malta Philharmonic brings paintings to life in Family Fanfare concert

Pictures from last year’s Family Fanfare concert. Photo: Matthew Grech

Paintings – and the music they inspire – are the focus of this year’s edition of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra’s Family Fanfare concert, which will take place on Saturday.

Presented by actress Larissa Bonaci, the concert features Modest Mussorgsky’s famous suite Pictures at an Exhibition, a musical depiction of an exhibition of 10 paintings drawn up by the composer’s friend Viktor Hartmann.

Many of the pictures which inspired the work are now lost but the scenes they depict will be recreated in visual animations created especially for the occasion by talented illustrator Matt Stroud.

As is appropriate for a concert aimed at children, the concert will also serve to showcase young talent.

Alongside Mussorgsky’s famous work, the orchestra will also be giving the first public performance of other works inspired by paintings, composed by students at the Johann Strauss School of Music in preparation for this concert.

The concert is being held in aid of the Appoġġ Children’s Fund, set up by Aġenzija Appoġġ to provide assistance to children who are in immediate need of material support such as food, clothing, medical care and school expenses.

A performance for schoolchildren on Thursday will be followed by a public performance on Saturday at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, starting at 5pm.

Tickets for Saturday’s event may be purchased from http://showshappening.com .