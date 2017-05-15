Announcements

BARTOLO. On 13 May at Mater Dei Hospital, PAUL, aged 88, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Anthony and his wife Miriam, Fr Jimmy SJ, Catherine wife of Paul Borg, Silvio, his niece Martina and his nephew Matthias, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated today, Monday, May 15, at 4pm, at Burmarrad parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Burmarrad Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Dar tal-Providenza will be greatly appreciated. May he rest in the peace of the Risen Lord.

HYZLER. On May 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved nephews George and his wife Giannella, Karl and Joanne, Mario and his wife Sandra, her sister-in-law Vera, widow of her brother George John Hyzler, her grandnephews and grandnieces Paul, Kurt, Mark, Steven, Emma, Chiara, Matthew, Anabel, Alexandra and Luke and their respective spouses and partners, her great-grandnephews and great-grandnieces Julia, Sophie, Sebastian, Emily and George, her devoted carer Judith, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, May 15, at 1.15pm for Mdina Cathedral where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On May 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY, widower of Maria Elda, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Mary Doris, Antida and her husband Raymond Cutajar, and Antoinette, his grandchildren Susanne, Jonathan, Sarah and their partners, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, May 16, at 1.30pm for Santa Maria parish church, Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, are appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

LA FERLA – Dr ALFRED (Effie) LA FERLA. On his 18th anniversary with the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Maggie, Frieda, Michela, Claude and Jacques. Lord, grant him eternal rest.