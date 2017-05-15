Woman finds 2.65-carat diamond at Arkansas state park

Photo: Shutterstock

A woman visiting Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park last weekend made a speedy discovery when she found a 2.65-carat diamond in less than 10 minutes of searching, according to WHNT News.

25-year-old Victoria Brodski from Oklahoma initially picked up the gem believing it to be a very aesthetically pleasing piece of glass.

It was not until hours later, when Brodski went to the park's Diamond Discovery Centre, that she was informed that her finding may be more valuable than she first thought. After seeing a collection of real diamonds on display, park officials inspected her pocketed jewel and informed her of the exciting news.

Brodski's diamond is the second largest jewel that has been found in the park this year, its rival being a 7.44-carat diamond found by a Centerton teenager in March.

The 25-year-old has been said to have named the diamond "Michelangelo", after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle - not the sculptor.

It was reported that this is due to the fact that Brodski's family had decided to call out Ninja Turtle names as code words upon the possibility of finding a diamond.

Brodski said: “When I learned that I had found a diamond, I called my mom and said, ‘Michelangelo'.”

Brodski plans to sell the brown diamond and split the profits with her family members.