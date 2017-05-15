Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in Malta's front pages today.

Times of Malta observes that in yesterday's mass meetings, both main political leaders made appeals to Labour voters. The newspaper also reports that drug overdose cases are up by a third.

The Malta Independent quotes Alfred Sant saying he would rather vote for Tal-Ajkla than Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando, who is now a Labour candidate. It also reports that more than 61% of voters believe corruption is the dominant feature of this general election, according to a survey.

l-orizzont carries a full front page picture of the Labour Party mass meeting under the heading: 'Towards the biggest liberal step'.

In-Nazzjon pictures Simon Busuttil waving to the crowd at yesterday's PN mass meeting under the heading - 'Let's say Yes to the country once more'.