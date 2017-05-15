'Politics for the few is anti-politics': Archbishop Scicluna

A society poisoned by corruption and lies would lead to social conflict rather than justice, Archbishop Charles Scicluna has said.

"Politics that benefits the few is anti-politics," he said.

"Social justice requires those who govern to respect principles of truth, of common good and even environmental protection," he said.

The Archbishop was speaking at a conference titled 'A just society for our times'.

He called on Maltese Catholics to work hard to ensure a communal sense of social justice "that creates an environment in which our politicians are freed of temptations related to favouritism and clientelism and are free to work for the common good".