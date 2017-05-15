‘Parties have contaminated politics’

Police Headquarters: The tools against corruption need to be strengthened, as does the independence of the Police Commissioner, says Edward Warrington.

Malta’s politicians are only interested in continuing to satisfy their “partisan, individual and egoistic interests” without any regard for people’s dignity, according to Edward Warrington, a professor of public policy at the University of Malta.

Criticising political parties for failing to realise that they were contaminating politics, Prof. Warrington acknowledged that while some good was being done in certain areas, he was concerned about the state of public life in Malta, saying politicians were not providing adequate solutions.

“I worry not only when I see all that is bad but also when I hear about the superficial remedies being proposed by political leaders. It is not enough to write laws on whistleblowing, integrity in public life or the financing of political parties if these are then used to attack each other.”

Instead, he continued, what was necessary was a new vision that provided initiatives that could renew faith in institutions and the political and administrative processes.

The professor was addressing a conference organised by the Church’s Segretarjat Assistenza Soċjali on the importance of a just society in today’s world.

Prof. Warrington insisted that politics which did not address poverty and people’s spiritual needs could not provide such a society.

The rule of law was a crucial starting point, he said, describing this as the foundation of good leadership.

“The tools against corruption need to be strengthened, as does the independence of the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General. Scrutiny of candidates for judicial posts and constitutional commissions should also be stepped up.”

He also called for more openness in the scrutiny of contracts and the flagging of possible conflicts of interests when people are appointed to the highest positions in government agencies and institutions.

“In 2013, an extraordinary number of citizens voted for a change in a leadership system that seemed to have been hijacked by those who had no respect for the common good. But what has happened? The party changed, faces changed, but the scandals continued to grow until they reached the country’s highest posts.”

The Church also had an important role to play in all this, Prof. Warrington concluded, adding that it had the power to impact society.

It needed to continue engaging in dialogue, even on governance matters, in order to ensure society was just for all.