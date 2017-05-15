Advert
Monday, May 15, 2017, 20:10

No income tax for farmers and fishermen - Muscat

PL leader reiterates position on hunting

Dr Muscat at this evening's event. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Farmers and fishermen will not pay any income tax if the Labour Party is returned to government, party leader Joseph Muscat pledged this evening. 

Speaking at a political forum in Għargħur, Dr Muscat also told farmers that the PL wanted to amend the law to allow them to transfer their land rents [qbiela] to other farmers, rather than only to their next-of-kin. 

"I come from a family of farmers," Dr Muscat told the crowd. "I know the problems they face very well." 

Farmers currently pay 3 per cent tax on their income. "We will bring this already reduced rate down to zero," the Prime Minister said.  

Dr Muscat also reiterated his position on hunting, saying both hunters and environmentalists knew where they stood with him and spoke of the party's proposals to tweak existing childcare schemes by raising tax credits and making facilities available to parents who worked night shifts.

