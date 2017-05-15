Malta needs to restore its reputation - MEA

MEA director general Joe Farrugia.

The employers' association today said that there is an urgent need for Malta to get back its reputation, as negative perceptions are hurting the local economy.

Presenting a memorandum to political parties, MEA director-general Joe Farrugia said that the country was passing through a difficult time despite good economic growth. He said that the current perception of corruption and sleaze is harming the country and that this situation needs to be reversed.

The MEA also warned against attempts to catch votes, particularly by offering jobs with the government. He said employers, particularly those in Gozo, are reporting mass resignations among their staff as people are being given jobs with the government.



"At the moment Gozo is at a standstill where it comes to private sector jobs," he said.

The MEA said that the government should restore good governance by being transparent, stop direct orders which have become the rule and limit the appointment of people to positions of trust.

MPs, Mr Farrugia said, should definitely not be given any position of trust as this created a massive conflict of interest.



