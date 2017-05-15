It's my party... and I'll sit on my car roof if I want to!

The car pictured in Pieta.

Political party and football supporters in Malta are known to go to extremes... break the law in the process.

But pictures taken yesterday in Żabbar and Pieta after the Labour Party mass meeting reflect a free-for-all atmosphere with absolutely no enforcement on our streets.

Two cars were spotted heading towards Żabbar's Hompesch Gate, one of them with two of its occupants sitting on top of a moving car. In another car right behind it, a man is sitting on the window ledge, while the boot door is wide open. The two were spotted around 10.20pm.

"It was total madness, they are clearly risking their own lives and that of others," said a witness who relayed the pictures to Times of Malta.

The same car with the two occupants taking the air-conditioned seat was spotted earlier in Pieta.

Meanwhile, a man was injured yesterday after two Labour supporters fell off a truck heading towards the PL's mass meeting in Naxxar.