Ensure St Vincent de Paule residents have their voting documents - Electoral Commission

Photo: Shutterstock

Relatives of St Vincent de Paule residents who have received voting documents on their behalf have until Monday, May 22 to hand the document to their owner, the Electoral Commission said today.

In a statement, the Commission advised relatives of residents at the state nursing home that anyone who collected a voting document on a resident's behalf had to ensure it given to its owner by the coming Monday.

"This is essential so that the commission would be in a position to make the necessary preparations and verifications so that these residents would be able to exercise their right to vote as established by law," the statement said.

St Vincent de Paule residents who wish to vote there but are registered as voters elsewhere must cast their vote at the home on Saturday, May 27.