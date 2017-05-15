Advert
Monday, May 15, 2017, 08:10

Driver grievously injured in Marsa crash

A 27-year-old man from Sta Luċija was grievously injured this morning when he lost control of his Honda Civic and crashed into an electricity pole in December 13 Road, Marsa. 

The crash happened at about 5am, the police said.

A magisterial inquiry is under way. 

