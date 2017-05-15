Call centre to double staff numbers to 500
Centrecom expands its operations
Centrecom, a call centre in Luqa, will be doubling its staff to 500 through a new investment, the company announced today.
During a visit by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, company general manager Robert Spiteri said the company would be expanding its local operations on the back of a successful year.
The company, a part of World Aviation Group, offers customer care services to around 10 airlines including Air Malta, and a number of government departments such as the Social Security Department and Jobs Plus.
