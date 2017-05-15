Advert
Monday, May 15, 2017, 14:26 by

Ivan Martin

Call centre to double staff numbers to 500

Centrecom expands its operations

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Centrecom, a call centre in Luqa, will be doubling its staff to 500 through a new investment, the company announced today.

During a visit by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, company general manager Robert Spiteri said the company would be expanding its local operations on the back of a successful year.

The company, a part of World Aviation Group, offers customer care services to around 10 airlines including Air Malta, and a number of government departments such as the Social Security Department and Jobs Plus.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Final List: Electoral Commission...

  2. Muscat urges irked voters to distinguish...

  3. It's my party... and I'll sit on my car...

  4. €600,000 in Pilatus account soon after ...

  5. Watch: Portugal wins Eurovision, Malta...

  6. The Labour Party has been rendered fake...

  7. Lawyers’ group fears breakdown in rule...

  8. Busuttil: The national interest must...

  9. Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando submits...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed