Call centre to double staff numbers to 500

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Centrecom, a call centre in Luqa, will be doubling its staff to 500 through a new investment, the company announced today.

During a visit by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, company general manager Robert Spiteri said the company would be expanding its local operations on the back of a successful year.

The company, a part of World Aviation Group, offers customer care services to around 10 airlines including Air Malta, and a number of government departments such as the Social Security Department and Jobs Plus.