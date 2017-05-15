Busuttil: PN government will provide alternative site for Żonqor

An impression of how the American University of Malta will look like at Żonqor under current plans.

After the June 3 general election, talks would immediately be held with the investors in the so-called American University of Malta so they may be provided with an alternative site, Simon Busuttil said this morning.

The Nationalist Party leader said his government would not allow any building at Żonqor in Marsascala and a new site would be earmarked in an area which has already been built up, utilising unused buildings.

Dr Busuttil was reacting to questions by reporters during a press conference.

Asked whether he would resign if allegations that Michelle Muscat owned the Egrant company in Panama proved to be untrue, Dr Busuttil said he did not believe Joseph Muscat. As to the ownership of

He recalled that the owner of Egrant was so important that it was even decided that the name would not be put down in writing, but conveyed through a Skype call.

He also pointed out that it was not he who had first revealed the Egrant ownership, and what had taken place, notably in Pilatus Bank, was witnessed by a whistleblower who had been there.

The prime minister, he said, lost all credibility when he failed to act against Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri when the Panama scandal broke and they were found to have secret companies.