‘Azzopardi proves PN’s dishonesty’

Shadow minister Jason Azzopardi.

Allegations surrounding Nationalist Party shadow minister and electoral candidate Jason Azzopardi “proved the PN’s dishonesty”, the Labour Party said yesterday.

Referring to media reports that Dr Azzopardi had purchased a property for less than it was worth through legal irregularities and political intervention, former planning parliamentary secretary Michael Falzon, who resigned following the Gaffarena Old Mint scandal, said he was “shocked”.

Labour Party candidate Ian Castaldi Paris explained that the alleged case dated back to 2010, and had seen Dr Azzopardi abusing regulations related to the Housing Authority.

Dr Falzon meanwhile said the allegations exposed the PN’s hypocrisy and lack of standards. Dr Azzopardi, he insisted, would have to go as this was not the first but only the latest in a series of allegations of political interference linked to him.

“The fact that he has not gone yet says a lot about the Nationalist Party,” he said.