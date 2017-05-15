Applications for early voting

Those who intend to vote one week before polling day because they plan to be abroad or in hospital need to call personally at the Office of the Electoral Commission to make a sworn statement.

The offices at the Counting Hall Complex, Naxxar, or at 28A, St Francis Square, Victoria, Gozo, will be open for applications Mondays to Fridays: 8am to 2pm and from 3pm to 8pm. Saturdays and Sundays: 8am to noon. The deadline is noon of Friday May, 26.

The Electoral Commission said that voters registered in Malta who would be in Gozo (or vice-versa) on June 3 do not qualify for this facility.