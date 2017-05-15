Tax rebates

Giving details about Labour’s promised tax refunds, the Prime Minister reportedly said that those on a low income who do not pay tax will also benefit from this scheme and those on the least income will receive the biggest amounts.

Now I’m all for helping people who are on the poverty line or in a precarious financial situation, but a tax refund or rebate is defined as an amount of money that is returned to you, by the government, when you have paid too much tax.

How can you get a tax refund if you do not pay or have never paid tax? Call it what it is Prime Minister: bread and circuses. Buying votes with money from our taxes. I am surprised that the minister for finance, whom I once held in high esteem, subscribes to these shenanigans.