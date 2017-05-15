Save Portomaso garden

A few days ago, I walked past the beautiful, thriving public garden in front of the Wembley taxi service and Portomaso. The gates of the garden were closed. It seems the garden will be demolished to be replaced by another high-rise. If this is indeed the case, it is a shame.

It is the only public garden in the area and helps to beautify the relatively glitzy precincts surrounding the Hilton and Diamonds International. It gives a reassuring first impression toforeign tourists arriving at the Hilton from the airport after they are transported through shabby, overbuilt Malta.

The garden provides an aesthetic relief from the Paceville slum next to it and also a badly-needed breathing space in an area constantly congested with traffic.

I would like to appeal to the owners of the tract of land on which the garden is situated to be public-spirited and donate the garden to the inhabitants of St Julian’s so it can be enjoyed by them and by tourists for many years to come.