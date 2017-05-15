Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A few weeks ago, I called [email protected] and drew the attention of Transport Malta about the dangerous state of some grids in Eucharistic Congress Road in Mosta. They are exactly near Bus Stop No 1142, where any commuter boarding a bus or reaching his destination, can easily twist a foot and fall.

Up to the time of writing, nothing has happened and the danger is there for anyone to see. This is a repeat performance of some six months ago when after several complaints from my side, Transport Malta repaired two of the grids and left the rest to their own destiny although an employee of Transport Malta painted a red cross on them.

Hopefully, this complaint will not fall on deaf ears and action is taken to repair or replace the dangerous grids before someone gets seriously hurt.