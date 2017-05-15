First heats from Prix De Vinciennes

The Prix De Vincenne champion-ship got under way at the Marsa Racetrack yesterday.

The championship is open for French trotters in the Premier Class. The four heats were held on a distance of 2,140 metres.

In the first heat, early leader, Tonio Du Vivier (Charles Camilleri), ran out of steam midway through the final straight.

Favourite Service Secret (Andrew Farrugia) won the race ahead of Swan Des Tesnieres (Daniel Hili). Tonio Du Vivier, Temps Perdu (Herman McKay), Tennis d’Anjou (Christian Xerri) and Ricky Rock (Clint Vassallo) also made it for the semi-final stage.

Sos Amor (Charles Camilleri) dashed strongly from the outside during the last 500m of the second heat, going on to gain its second win in a row.

Tip Top Nelliere (Michael Ellul), Un Vent d’Ouest (Noel Baldacchino), Urido d’Alban (Jesmar Gafa), Uvario (Charles Debono) and Top Speed (Eric Bezzina) followed in that order.

The third heat finale saw Uhal Berven (Rodney Gatt) reeled in by September (Charles Camilleri).

Camilleri’s trotter registered its third win with Quefi Des Caillons (Michael Ellul), Quartz De Vindecy (Carmelo Farrugia), Tonnerre De Retz (Clint Vassallo) and Rififi Nonantais (George Attard) also progressing to the next round.

There was a keen tussle for victory in the next heat. At the post, it was Uccello Jet (Mario Fenech) which notched its first win just ahead of Royal De Vaiges (David Ellul) and Sthieric (Frenċu Cassar).

Ruy Blas d’Ariane (George Attard), Unrefundable (Anton Cassar) and Sultan De Renier (Patrick Spiteri) were the other trotters to make it to the semi-finals.

Yesterday’s winners

Race 1. Silver – Unica Des Chaliers (N. Baldacchino) – 1.17.5”

Race 2. Silver – Urido (David Ellul) – 1.17.1”

Race 3. Silver – Uranus Darche (Alex Cortis) – 1.17.2”

Race 4. Silver – Tzar Bocain (Salvu Vella) – 1.18.1”

Race 5. Premier – Service Secret (Andrew Farrugia) – 1.15.1”

Race 6. Premier – Sos Amor (Charles Camilleri) – 1.16”

Race 7. Urfist De Londi (Clint Vassallo) – 1.17.4”

Race 8. Premier – September (Charles Camilleri) – 1.15.7”

Race 9. Premier – Uccello Jet (Mario Fenech) – 1.15.1”

Race 10. Silver – Rainbow Sautonne (Claudio Refalo) – 1.17.2”