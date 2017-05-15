Potential cancer cure found in breast milk

Photo: Shutterstock

New research has found that a mother's breast milk may hold a compound which functions as an effective and targeted means of abolishing cancerous tumour cells, according to The Independent.

The numerous health benefits of breast milk have long been proven, however Swedish scientists have recently discovered yet another positive finding associated with the natural liquid.

Researchers from the University of Lund have found the results of a certain compound found in breast milk, nicknamed "Hamlet", to be promising in the face of bladder cancer.

Patients who were injected with the compound were seen to shed dead tumour cells through their urine within just days of being treated.

Research suggests that this compound may have the potential to offer an alternative to other more severe cancer treatments, such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy. The compound appears to solely target cancerous cells, as opposed to harming healthy cells as well.

Immunology Professor Catharina Svanborg revealed that the Hamlet substance was discovered unintentionally when using breast milk to research novel antimicrobial agents.

Svanborg told The Daily Mail: “To our amazement, when we added this compound of milk, the tumour cells died. It was a totally serendipitous discovery.”

She added that breast milk contains the alpha-lactalbumin protein which transforms into a cancer-fighting agent when inside the stomach, while leaving healthy cells untouched. The compound targets the mitochondria and cell nucleus of the malfunctioning cells, causing them to die.

“There’s something magical about Hamlet’s ability to target tumour cells and kill them,” Professor Svanborg said.

The scientists working on this study also suggest that the same compound could potentially help bowel and cervical cancer patients.

The Hamlet substance is currently undergoing further trials and testing.