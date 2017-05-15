Sporting briefs

Anderlecht: A penalty save in the second half denied Anderlecht the chance to be crowned Belgian champions yesterday but their 1-1 draw at Club Bruges left them needing only two points from their last two matches to win a record-extending 34th title. An away victory at the defending champions would have given Anderlecht an unassailable lead in the standings but Youri Tielemans had his 64th-minute spot kick saved by Bruges’s American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.

Ronaldo: Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 400th goal for Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane’s side closed in on a first La Liga title since 2012, easing to a 4-1 win over Sevilla yesterday while Neymar hit a hat-trick for Barcelona, who thrashed Las Palmas 4-1. The two sides are equal on 87 points with Barcelona leading the standings on their head-to-head record although Real have a game in hand against Celta Vigo next week and need only four points from their final two matches to take the title.

Toronto: Toronto FC maintained their six-point lead at the top of MLS’s Eastern Conference with a 3-2 victory over Minnesota. Kevin Molino scored in the 52nd and 62nd minutes to twice equalise for United – but the hosts won the game courtesy of Sebastian Giovinco’s 20th-minute penalty, Christian Ramirez’s 63rd-minute own goal and Tosaint Ricketts (77).

Stoian: Crotone forward Adrian Stoian watched his team win a key Serie A match against Udinese from his hospital window yesterday. The San Giovanni hospital in Crotone backs onto the modest Enzo Scida stadium and Stoian was spotted at one of the windows with a drip attached to his arm.