Old Firm rivalry spices up 2017 cup showdown

Floriana striker Mario Fontanella is beaten to the ball by SK Victoria Wanderers goalkeeper Matthew Towns. Photo: Anthony Cassar

Sliema Wanderers and Floriana will roll back the years next Saturday as the two Old Firm rivals will be contesting this year’s FA Trophy final at the National Stadium.

Sliema, the holders, broke little sweat in booking their place in the cup showdown when they brushed aside Tarxien Rainbows 3-0 in a one-sided semi-final on Saturday.

On the other hand, Floriana had to battle more than expected to see off surprise package SK Victoria Wanderers 3-1 at the Gozo Stadium and secure their first FA Trophy final appearance for six years.

This year’s cup decider brings against each other the two most successful teams in the competition which started back in 1935.

For the Wanderers this will be their 42nd appearance in the final. No doubt, a match-up against traditional rivals Floriana will further fuel their appetite to extend an impressive record and claim the silverware for a 22nd time.

Floriana, the second most successful club in the history of the knock-out tournament with 19 triumphs, will be keen to end a trophy drought that dates back to 2011 when they beat their other great sporting antagonists Valletta 1-0 in a tense final.

Keith Perry, the Sliema Wanderers FC president, could not hide his pride in seeing his team preserving their impressive record in the tournament, admitting that a win over the Greens would make the occasion even sweeter for the Blues.

“For us it’s a great thing to be contesting our 42nd FA Trophy final in our history,” Perry told the Times of Malta yesterday.

“Facing formidable opponents like Floriana makes the occasion extra special. Already, there is great enthusiasm among our fans, particularly the veterans, who want the team to go all the way again this year.”

The winners on Saturday will hold aloft a new trophy and Perry says that there is great desire to see the team bring home the new trophy.

“This is not a normal final for us in particular,” Perry said.

“Winning the trophy brings with it European football but it also ensures that we repeat a unique feat achieved by Sliema Wanderers almost 80 years ago.

“Sliema were winners of the first FA Trophy final in 1935 and on that occasion we also had to beat Floriana to do it. Hopefully, we can again bring the new trophy back to our club next weekend.”

Sliema’s Matias Muchardi (left) in a duel with Sacha Borg, of Tarxien Rainbows, during Saturday’s match. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Sliema’s preparations got an added boost yesterday by the news that coach John Buttigieg had agreed to extend his contract for another two years.

“John Buttigieg has been a crucial factor for Sliema this season and our successful run in the FA Trophy,” Perry said.

“For the last few weeks he inspired the team to a series of positive results that saw us reaching the semi-finals in perfect condition.

“Despite having two key players – Jean Paul Farrugia and Salomon Wisdom – unavailable the team still looked a well-oiled machine and that was mirrored in our impressive showing against Tarxien.

“We have great faith in our coach and we are confident that he can guide us to an historic triumph on Saturday.”

Floriana are also buzzing with enthusiasm after producing a spirited second-half performance to see off SK Victoria Wanderers.

Club president Riccardo Gaucci lauded his players’ determination in chalking up a vital victory against plucky opponents.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy match,” Gaucci said.

“However, I felt that we made life difficult for ourselves as after taking a deserved lead we failed to kill off SK Victoria Wanderers with a second goal and ended up conceding an equaliser before half-time.

“But the players showed great character in the second half and despite our opponents’ spirited display we managed to find a way through. The 3-1 win puts us on the brink of European football.”

Special final

Gaucci said that he needed no reminding of how special next Saturday’s final is going to be given the traditional rivalry that exists between the two clubs.

“Matches against Sliema hold special significance for our fans and the old-timers. Both clubs are so steeped in the history of Maltese football,” Gaucci said.

“We are talking here on the two most successful teams on the island in terms of honours won and that makes the occasion even more significant.

“For me, personally, beyond the sporting rivalry, the match is crucial as Floriana are just 90 minutes away from fulfilling our pre-season objective – qualifying for European football.

“The Europa League is important not only from a financial point of view but it would also mean that all the investment in the club over the last few years had served to take the team to the next level.

“I’m expecting a hard-fought final between two very talented teams. I’m confident our players will rise to the occasion to end our campaign in style.”