Kristensen named Player of the Year

Bjorn Kristensen – Player of the Year. Photo: Paul Zammit Cutajar

Hibernians midfielder Bjorn Kristensen is the Malta FA Footballer of the Year for season 2016/17. He was named best player during last night’s awards ceremony at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.

This is the first time that Kristensen, 24, received the prestigious award for the top performer in the top-flight of Maltese football. He finished ahead of fellow Hibernians player Andrei Agius, Balzan’s Paul Fenech and Birkirkara duo Gareth Sciberras and Joseph Zerafa.

Kristensen had an excellent season for the Paolites as he played a leading role in helping the team win the Premier League title for the 12th time.

Earlier this month, Kristensen, who succeeds Valletta veteran Roderick Briffa as player of the year, also scooped the top accolade in a Malta Football Players Association contest.

Yesterday, Kristensen was one of three members of the title-winning Hibs side to return home with an award.

Mark Miller was named best coach and striker Jurgen Degabriele was the young player of the year.

Balzan striker Bojan Kaljevic topped the poll for overseas players in the Premier League.

The Montenegrin was the leading scorer with 23 goals.

Birkirkara’s Ryan Scicluna won the best goal award for his effort against Gżira United.

Award winners

MFA Player of the Year: Bjorn Kristensen (Hibernians).

Premier League Best Foreigner: Bojan Kaljevic (Balzan).

Premier League Best Coach: Mark Miller (Hibernians)

Best Young Player: Jurgen Degabriele (Hibernians).

Goal of the year: Ryan Scicluna (Birkirkara vs Gżira United).

Division One: Juninho Cabral (Senglea).

Division Two: Giovanni Galea (Qrendi).

Division Three: Ryan Sell (Kalkara).

Youth League: Jan Busuttil (Pieta).

GFA Player of the Year: Steve Sultana (Xewkija Tigers).

Women’s League: Stephania Farrugia (Birkirkara).

Futsal player of the year: Jovica Milijic (Valletta).