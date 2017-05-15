Juventus made to wait for title after defeat by Roma

Roma’s Radja Nainggolan is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring against Juventus last night.

Serie A leaders Juventus had to put their celebrations on hold yesterday when, needing a draw away to Roma to win a sixth successive title, they went down to a shock 3-1 defeat.

Unbeaten in the league since mid-January, Juventus appeared to be cruising when Mario Lemina put them ahead in the 21st minute.

However, Daniele De Rossi levelled four minutes later before Roma stunned the Turin side with second-half goals from Stephan El Shaarawy and Radja Nainggolan.

Juve’s lead over Roma was cut to four points with two matches to play, with Roma having the better head-to-head record.

Napoli are one point further behind in third and also still have a mathematical chance of winning the title.

Earlier, the Azzurri continued their free-scoring season by thumping Torino 5-0 away while hapless Inter lost again in front of disgruntled fans at San Siro.

Jose Callejon gave Napoli a seventh-minute lead at Torino, sending an angled drive past Joe Hart and into the far corner.

Lorenzo Insigne added a second goal on the hour, then Mertens surprised Hart at the near post to score the third before Callejon slid in Faouzi Ghoulam’s cross for his second of the match.

Piotr Zielinski put the finishing touch as Napoli took their tally for the season to 86 goals.

Inter’s 2-1 loss to Sassuolo was their fourth defeat in a row and most of their hardcore fans walked out in protest in the 25th minute, leaving a banner on the curva Nord saying they had “gone to lunch”.

Inter, who sacked coach Stefano Pioli on Tuesday, did no better under caretaker Stefano Vecchi as Pietro Iemmello scored either side of half-time to put Sassuolo 2-0 ahead.

Eder pulled one back for Inter but it did little to inspire his team or quell the protests.

“We knew about the protests and the fans are right because they don’t identify with this team,” said Vecchi. “This team shouldn’t be down in seventh and eighth place, so it’s not surprising that they aren’t happy.”

“There is an atmosphere of great negativity which gets felt on the pitch,” he added. “The slightest mistakes get punished.”

There were bizarre goals elsewhere.

Chievo were left fuming when goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino lost his boot during a clash on the byline but play was waved on and Fabio Quagliarella scored into an empty net to put Sampdoria ahead.

Roberto Inglese volleyed home early in the second half to give the Flying Donkeys a 1-1 draw.

Genoa lost 1-0 at relegated Palermo when their goalkeeper Eugenio Lamanna caught a harmless Andrea Rispoli header under the crossbar but stepped backwards into his goal and took the ball over the line with him.

Genoa’s defeat left them with 33 points, only two ahead of Crotone in the relegation zone with Empoli sandwiched in between.

Crotone continued their bid for a great escape by beating Udinese 1-0 with a goal by Marcus Rohden while Empoli lost 3-2 at Cagliari.