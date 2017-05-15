Football news

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge and improve the squad next season after lifting the Premier League in his first season in English football.

With reports in local media saying Italian club Inter wants to bring the former Italy and Juventus coach back home, Conte believes there is more to come from his Chelsea squad.

Asked if he would be at the club next season, Conte said: “Yeah, and we have to improve next season.

“We have to improve in the next season, to find the right solution to improve. We are working for only nine months together. Now they know my idea, I know them, the characteristics of my players.”

Zabaleta to leave Manchester City

Argentine international Pablo Zabaleta will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

“The 58-times capped Argentina international is out of contract in the summer and has informed the club he will move to pastures new,” City said.

The 32-year-old defender has not said where he will go but is one of the first names to confirm his departure in what is expected to be a busy transfer season for coach Pep Guardiola as he seeks to make his side more competitive.

Spurs can keep players – Sugar

Former Tottenham chairman Lord Alan Sugar believes the club are now in a position to hold on to their top players.

Sugar relinquished control of the club in 2001 after taking over in 1991 and feels the offer of Champions League and potential title glory is enough to keep the likes of Dele Alli and Harry Kane at the club.

Sugar said: “We are a club which are potentially Premier League champions. I mean we ended up second this year and therefore we have Champions League football and that’s what most of the players want to be in. They want to be in Champions League football.

“In my day the big excuse for the likes of Sol Campbell was ‘I’m leaving because I want Champions League football’. Now there’s no excuse.”

Salzburg await CLeague fate

Salzburg won the Austrian Bundesliga for the fourth season in a row, and the eighth time in the last 11 attempts, with a 1-0 win over struggling Rapid Vienna on Saturday.

Valentino Lazaro’s 73rd-minute goal meant the team took an unassailable 12-point lead over Austria Vienna with three matches to play.

Salzburg have dominated the Bundesliga since sponsors, energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull, became involved with the club in 2005.

UEFA have not confirmed whether Salzburg and Bundesliga side Leipzig, who are owned by Red Bull, will both be able to enter the competition.

UEFA has said it will study the management structure of the two clubs when the entry list for the competition is complete.

Benfica win fourth successive title

Benfica won the Portuguese league in style on Saturday, thrashing Vitoria Guimaraes 5-0 to clinch the title for the fourth season in a row.

The Eagles took an unassailable eight-point lead over arch-rivals Porto who have only two games left to play.

Benfica quickly settled their nerves when Franco Cervi and Raul Jimenez put them 2-0 ahead after only 16 minutes.

Pizzi added the third and Jonas lobbed the fourth before half-time as Guimaraes were blown away.

Jonas added the fifth from a penalty midway through the second half to complete the rout.

No reason for De Gea to leave – Mata

Juan Mata sees no reason for Real Madrid target David De Gea to leave Manchester United anytime soon.

De Gea was set to join Real Madrid in 2015, only for his transfer to collapse acrimoniously on deadline day.

And, though speculation continues over the 26-year-old swapping Old Trafford for the Bernabeu this summer, Mata is hopeful his compatriot and team-mate will stay put.

“Well, I think he is happy and I think he is obviously committed to the club. He has got a contract,” Mata told PA Sport.

“For me, he is a great person, great player. If not the best goalkeeper in the world, top three for sure and I don’t see a reason for him to leave.”