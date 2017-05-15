Advert
Thomas Smith

Shipping movements

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Maersk Arun from Bejaia to Skikda, the Analena from Tunis to Tunis (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the MV Euroferry Malta from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime) and the La Suprema from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) today.

The Alexander Maersk from Sfax to Misurata, the Antwerp from Algiers to Algiers (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the Carat from Bar to Thessaloniki and the Max Value from Piraeus to Durres (both Sullivan Shipping) tomorrow.

The MSC Amsterdam from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Co. Ltd) on Wednesday.

The MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (Sullivan Maritime) on Thursday.

