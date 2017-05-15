Wingfield sets sprint records

Charlotte Wingfield (second, right) wins the 100m race. (Left to right) Rachel Fitz (118), Annalise Vassallo (126) and Sarah Busuttil (140) at Marsa on Saturday. Photo: Wally Galea

Charlotte Wingfield headlined the National Athletics Championships with two national records at the Matthew Micallef St John Stadium, Marsa, last weekend.

On Saturday, the Wales-based sprinter warmed up for the Games of the Small States in San Marino, between May 28 and June 3, when she won the 100 metres race in a time of 11.54 seconds… 0.15 faster than her own previous record she had set at the European Games, in Baku, in 2015.

Before the 100m race, Wingfield had teamed up with Rachel Fitz, Annalise Vassallo and Sarah Busuttil and qualified for the 4x100 metres relay at the GSSE when achieving the Minimum Qualifying Standard set by the Maltese Olympic Committee with a time of 47.02 seconds.

Yesterday, Wingfield was back in action, this time in the 200 metres and the 22-year-old broke the 24-second barrier when she completed the distance in an impressive 23.84 seconds

Wingfield’s time was 0.16 seconds faster than the previous record of 24.15 set by Diane Borg at the Marsa track in 2002.

Today, the MOC will announce its list of athletes, who will represent the country at the San Marino GSSE, during a media conference at Tal-Qroqq.

Team Malta is expected to travel to San Marino with a contingent of over 100 athletes and officials in 12 different disciplines.