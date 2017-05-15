Old legend retold in a new contemporary opera

TMYO pictured in past production of Dido and Aeneas.

A new contemporary opera is being staged at the Teatru Manoel Studio Theatre on Friday and Sunday 21 May at 8pm.

Organised by Teatru Manoel Youth Opera the opera, entitled Isperanza, encapsulates the Maltese legend Il-Madonna tal-Isperanza in a modern style. It is set in the 18th century and tells the story of a young woman attempting to escape from the marauding Turks who were known for targeting Malta for looting and kidnapping.

The production is the result of a creative collaboration between director Chris Gatt, composer Tom Armitage, librettist Eddie Wildman and vocal coach Miriam Gauci. The opera will feature the members of TMYO.

TMYO is part of Teatru Manoel’s education programme, Toi Toi, run by Rosetta Debattista. Its primary purpose is to offer operatic experience to those who have serious ambitions to pursue careers in Opera performance.

Online ticket sales and more information can be found on Teatru Manoel’s website.