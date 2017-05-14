Borg claims Masters title

Alex Borg

Alex Borg added another title to his long list of honours on the local scene after beating Simon Zammit 5-1 in the Masters (Over 40) championship final which was played in Qormi.

The tournament was played under the auspices of the Malta Billiards and Snooker Association.

Borg, who represents the Juventutis Domus club of Żejtun, potted four half-century breaks on his way to opening a 4-0 lead in the opening session.

Zammit, of Jesmond Sporting Club, Ħamrun, hit a 69-point run when play resumed to pull one back but Borg then made sure by winning the sixth frame for a convincing victory.

Last week, Joe Agius be-came the new billiards champion following a 464-322 win over Brian Cardona.

The National Champion-ship final, over 150 minutes, was played at the Anglo Maltese League, Valletta.