Voices distributes €190,000 to charity

Voices Celebration concerts ­held last October have raised €190,000 which will go to 26 voluntary organisations to help finance a series of projects aimed at assisting the vulnerable. The finale of Voices looked back at the event’s 25 years of existence, revisiting some of the most memorable moments and musical numbers.

The money was distributed to the beneficiaries earlier this month. The selected projects included Walking the Yellow Brick Road, a project by the Paolo Freire Institute, which works therapeutically with children to support their emotional and relational well-being, The Malta Hospice Movement with a project set to optimise IT to enhance communication and improve services to families and carers, and a project by Centru Tbexbix that focuses on the physical well-being of children attending their summer schools in the Cottonera area. In all, 26 projects benefitted from the funds. Other projects included those managed by the St Jeanne Antide Foundation, SOS Malta, Żgħażagħ Azzjoni Kattolika and Sisters of Charity.