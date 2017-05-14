The President’s engagements
Tomorrow
9am The President presides over the launch of a publication entitled Stejjer mid-Djar Tagħna, published by the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, on the occasion of International Day of the Family, at San Anton Palace.
Thursday
9am The President presides over a meeting of the Ambassador’s Circle at San Anton Palace.
10.30am The President meets a group of students participating in a transition programme, from primary to middle school, organised by St Theresa College at Verdala Palace, Buskett.
3pm The President inaugurates a new playing area at the Rainbow Ward, within the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre at Mater Dei Hospital.
5pm The President meets representatives of the Malta Emigrants Commission at San Anton Palace.
7pm The President presides over the launch of a publication by Raymond Portelli, entitled L-Avukat, at San Anton Palace.
Friday
9am The President delivers the opening speech at a seminar organised for the staff of the Faculty for Social Wellbeing within the University of Malta at Verdala Palace.
10am The President meets Prime Minister Joseph Muscat at San Anton Palace.
11.30am The President visits Verdala International School in Pembroke.
3.30pm The President meets representatives from ‘Passi and Beyond’, a non-governmental organisation, at San Anton Palace.
7pm The President presides over an activity organised on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of L-Akkademja tal-Malti at San Anton Palace.
Saturday
Noon The President visits a Malta Karate Federation open day, organised in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, at the National Sports School in Pembroke.
Sunday
10am The President attends Mass organised on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Cospicua Scouts Group in Cospicua.
