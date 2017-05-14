Successful hunt

Participants Tom Mifsud, Richard Mifsud and Michel Macelli together with Ben Bonnici Kind, director at Autosales Limited.

Last weekend, a number of cars took part in the Times of Malta Motoring treasure hunt, ‘The Hunt’. Participants met at Progress Press in Mrieħel, finishing their hunt at Kind’s showroom in Mosta Road, Lija.

Prizes included Catamaran ferry tickets to Sicily for five passengers plus car, courtesy of Virtu Ferries Limited; Sonax car care products, courtesy of Chemimart Limited; dinner for two at Paranga in St Julian’s, courtesy of InterContinental Malta; dinner for two at Waterbiscuit in St Julian’s, courtesy of InterContinental Malta; 10 vouchers each worth €20 from Henry J. Bean’s in St Julian’s, courtesy of Corinthia Hotel St George’s Bay; and 10 silver tickets to the ‘Il Volo’ concert on June 8, at MFCC, courtesy of Malta Globe Music.

The winning team got a bottle of Villa Sandi Magnum; each participating car received two Villa Sandi bottles; and a mini Villa Sandi prosecco to all the participants, courtesy of Vivian Corporation Ltd. Each participant also received a ‘goodie bag’.

Participants enjoyed a motoring treasure hunt and an after-party.