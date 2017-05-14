St Elmo spring market

Malta Artisan Markets will be holding its ‘Elmo Weekender’ spring market today from 10am to 6pm at Fort St Elmo, showcasing a diverse variety of trendy products, unique arts, crafts and food produced locally. The market aims to expose small, independent businesses and local craftsmanship in a community setting or marketplace ambience.

The outdoors spring market will feature highlights, such as the Champagne Hipster, in collaboration with Andreola Prosecco, serving prosecco by the glass/bottle, accompanied by food platters, and other participants, such as The British Baker, The Beer Hop and Te Fit-Tazza.

The market will host both local and foreign participants selling a range of goods, including arts and crafts made locally, artisan food, handmade ornaments and accessories, home décor, cakes and bakes and a selection of street food to enjoy a bite on the go.

Other immersive activities will include New EGGsperience Mother’s Day workshop, Henna Art Malta, Mother’s Day card-making workshop and a live music set mixed by The Jumblist Movement (Strictly Vinyl), supported by The Sound Connection.

Entrance to the market is free. Visit www.maltaartisanmarkets.com for more information.