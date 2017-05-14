Advert
Sunday, May 14, 2017, 00:01

Seminar for med-aesthetic doctors

Another addition to Vivian Corporation’s evergrowing well-being portfolio is Allergan’s Juvederm Volite, which was launched during a seminar for med-aesthetic doctors at The Clubhouse, Gianpula. Seen here are Sarah Mifsud, Joanna Gatt, Allergan medical trainer Dimitris Skyianakis, Medical Aesthetics business consultant Dimitris Vrachnos, Gabriella Mifsud, Sara Camenzuli, Katrine Agius and Claire Anastasi.

