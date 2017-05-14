New RSM offices inaugurated
A leading mid-tier audit, accountancy and advisory firm, RSM, has inaugurated its new offices in Żebbuġ during an event held in the presence of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna, Opposition leader Simon Busuttil, MPs, clients, staff and other important stakeholders. Following a substantial investment to relocate its Malta operations to a brand new experience centre, the new RSM offices feature state-of-the-art facilities for the firm’s 140 employees, as well as welcoming spaces for client interaction.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.