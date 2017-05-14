Advert
Sunday, May 14, 2017, 00:01

New RSM offices inaugurated

From left: Edwina Grech, Elena Muscat, Lydon Farrugia, Markita Zampa, Jeanelle Aquilina and Erica Camilleri.

A leading mid-tier audit, accountancy and advisory firm, RSM, has inaugurated its new offices in Żebbuġ during an event held in the presence of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna, Opposition leader Simon Busuttil, MPs, clients, staff and other important stakeholders. Following a substantial investment to relocate its Malta operations to a brand new experience centre, the new RSM offices feature state-of-the-art facilities for the firm’s 140 employees, as well as welcoming spaces for client interaction.

From left: Owen Briguglio, Elisabetta Gaudiano, Jolana Mifsud, Beverly Brincat and Joseph Taylor East.From left: Owen Briguglio, Elisabetta Gaudiano, Jolana Mifsud, Beverly Brincat and Joseph Taylor East.
