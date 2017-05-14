Miss Malta pageant turns 54

Miss Malta 2016 Christie Refalo, who will be representing Malta at the Miss Earth Pageant.

This year Miss Malta will be celebrating its 54th edition. The contest was first organised by the late George and Margaret Gatt Mangion in 1963.

For the second consecutive year, the full organisation of the contest will be under the management of Vince Taliana, director of Glamorous Entertainment.

Girls aged between 17 and 26 will be eligible to apply. The Miss Malta final will take place at the Radisson Golden Sands on November 25. A number of participants will be chosen to represent the various localities in Malta and Gozo and the winner will be Malta’s ambassador at the Miss Earth International Beauty Pageant in 2018.

Models will be judged according to beauty, physical fitness, photo looks and personality. Three main winners will be announced: Miss Malta 2017, Miss Republic of Malta 2017 and Miss Tourism 2017. In the meantime, preparations are in full swing, with Miss Malta 2016 Christie Refalo representing Malta in this year’s Miss Earth Pageant.

Auditions will start on June 12. No previous experience is required as training will be given. New faces without any experience are welcome to apply.

For more information, e-mail [email protected] or visit the Miss Malta page on Facebook.