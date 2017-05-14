Master of Science in mechanical engineering
Mark Azzopardi, BMechEng (Hons) (Melit.), MSc Mech Eng (TU Delft), graduated on March 27, specialising in Mechanical Systems and Integration. The Master’s focused on ‘Installation technology: the integration of different equipment to create well-functioning, efficient and cost-effective systems’.
Mr Azzopardi conducted a full-year research following the award of an Endeavour Scholarship Scheme, part-financed by the government of Malta. The research, entitled ‘Dynamic Model Implementation for a Multi-Purpose 1-D Planar SOFC’, focused on the intermediate temperature operation of solid oxide fuel cells which could prove to break the deadlock in the maritime market.
The Maritime and Transport Technology Department has strong plans to further develop the diagnostic tool as similar tools will be effective in future ship system integration projects for simulating advanced energy systems. A copy of this dissertation is available online at http://repository.tudelft.nl/ .
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.