Master of Science in mechanical engineering

Klaas Visser, Rear Admiral (ME), Ret., with Mark Azzopardi (left) during the award-giving ceremony.

Mark Azzopardi, BMechEng (Hons) (Melit.), MSc Mech Eng (TU Delft), graduated on March 27, specialising in Mechanical Systems and Integration. The Master’s focused on ‘Installation technology: the integration of different equipment to create well-functioning, efficient and cost-effective systems’.

Mr Azzopardi conducted a full-year research following the award of an Endeavour Scholarship Scheme, part-financed by the government of Malta. The research, entitled ‘Dynamic Model Implementation for a Multi-Purpose 1-D Planar SOFC’, focused on the intermediate temperature operation of solid oxide fuel cells which could prove to break the deadlock in the maritime market.

The Maritime and Transport Technology Department has strong plans to further develop the diagnostic tool as similar tools will be effective in future ship system integration projects for simulating advanced energy systems. A copy of this dissertation is available online at http://repository.tudelft.nl/ .