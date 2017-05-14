MSc in weight management

Fleur Marie Bugeja was awarded a Master of Science degree in Weight Management with Distinction from the University of Chester, UK. The Master’s degree was achieved following a part-time taught and research-based programme focusing on a wide range of theoretical and practical aspects of obesity and weight management, such as causes and assessment of obesity, obesity as a public health issue, exercise and dietary approaches to weight control, behaviour modification and nutrition guidelines.

Ms Bugeja’s studies culminated in a qualitative research project investigating perceived motivators and barriers for participating in weight-loss programmes in overweight and obese Maltese men. Twenty-one overweight or obese Maltese men, with a mean BMI of 30.5 kg/m2, and aged 25-67, participated in five focus groups (three to five participants per group). Focus groups were audio-recorded and transcribed, with each session lasting 40-75 minutes. Data was analysed using an inductive-deductive approach to thematic analysis.

Motives for weight loss clustered into the following themes: health; improved fitness or performance; social influences; exceeding a set weight and clothing size; and appearance. Themes for barriers were: internal factors; barriers at programme level; busy lifestyles; social factors; perception of diet to lose weight; and logistic factors. Six themes were identified for suggestions for future interventions: content of programme; setting; logistics; qualities of person delivering the programme; recruitment; and responsible institutions.

This study highlighted the need to consult with men when developing interventions which appeal to them. Key motivators and barriers need to be addressed to further facilitate participation, and ways of successfully tackling them within future programmes for men need to be researched.

This Master’s degree was partly funded by the Malta Government Scholarship Scheme (MGSS 2012 Award).