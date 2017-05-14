Engineers mark silver anniversary with reunion
In celebration of the silver anniversary of their graduation from the University of Malta, a sizeable group of engineers who graduated in 1992 held a reunion at Madliena Lodge. The gathering brought back numerous memories and nostalgia, the revival and retelling of old pranks and jokes and, mostly, a great atmosphere for all those present.
