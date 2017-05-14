Eden summer camp to start in July

Designed for children aged five to 12, Eden Leisure Group’s summer camp will run for eight weeks from July 10 to September 11, taking a break during Santa Maria week.

The camp will be on a three-day basis (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday) from 9am-12.30pm. The programme is flexible, as the child’s enrolment can be customised to one, two or all three days per week.

Each day will have a specific theme. Tuesdays will be all about bowling with the Eden Bowling Camp. The children will spend the first part of the morning bowling, being coached and taking part in mini-tournaments as well as other activities on site at the Eden SuperBowl.

The Eden Film Club will be every Wednesday, where children will spend the morning at Eden Cinemas watching one of this year’s biggest blockbuster movies, followed by an activity themed according to the film they watch. Thursday will be home to the Eden Heritage Trail, where the children will be picked up from the Eden premises and taken on a cultural outing to various Heritage Malta sites.

The children enrolled may be dropped off outside the premises where Eden supervisors will be waiting to take them inside. Early drop-offs may also be arranged, as well as late pick-ups, where children will be escorted to the InterContinental kids club, located at Cynergi Health and Fitness Club, available from 8am to 8pm at an additional cost.

Applications are now open. For more information, visit www.edenleisure.com/summerclub, call 2371 0100 or e-mail [email protected].