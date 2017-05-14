Dr Joe Cassar, LL.D

Michael Bonnici writes:

Joe Cassar (commonly known as Peppinu) and I are first cousins. His father, Uncle Frans, known in the community as Is-Sur Ċikk, was for a long time the Health Inspector of the Casal Paola region within the Department of Health. Joe was the eldest among his three female siblings, Helen, Therese and Carmen.

After his primary education he studied at the Lyceum and then attended the University of Malta where he earned a Bachelor’s degree and then his LL.D in 1970.

While practising his profession, he was always interested in politics and he eventually contested his home district, unsuccessfully, for the first time in 1976. In 1981 and in subsequent elections he was elected with quite a remarkable number of votes.

In 1987 when the Nationalist Party won the election both of us were elected and our parents were indeed very proud of us.

Joe was given the housing portfolio by Prime Minister Eddie Fenech Adami as Parliamentary Secretary within the Ministry of Social Policy. During his term in office he ensured that those in need were provided with adequate housing and he also presided over the initiative ‘Kun sid ta’ darek’ (‘Be the owner of your house’) with generous support from the State.

In 1998 he was unfortunately not re-elected to Parliament and was made a magistrate, a post he held until he retired in 2007. He was also appointed chairman of an appeals board within the Department of Health and chairman of the National Archives Commission. He was renowned for his scrupulous decisions, sincerity, honesty and integrity.

Joe had no enemies, and his political adversaries were also his friends. May the Lord of Mercy grant him eternal life and may he pray for us all from Heaven. May also his wife Mary, his two children, grandchildren and his beloved sisters be consoled by the fact that he had an impeccable reputation, was widely respected by all and led an exemplary life.